Why Won't Tommy Eat?

Why Won't Tommy Eat?

| 16 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

This film examines the problem of children who won't eat, and what can be done about it. Tommy should be hungry, but he just picks at his food. Going back to early babyhood, the film traces in detail, how eating habits are formed, how individual likes and dislikes must be taken into consideration, and that the worst habit of all is the permanent battle over food. After this analysis, Tommy still sits by his well-filled plate. In despair his mother takes him to the doctor, who explains that she is really the problem. She realizes that she has been tense, impatient with Tommy from the start. Now it will take painstaking care to build a new atmosphere of cooperation and friendliness, to learn understanding of Tommy's personal requirements at mealtimes, and all the time.

Embed this code on your site

Why Won't Tommy Eat?, Judith Crawley, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Judith Crawley
  • script
    Polly Mackay-Smith
  • camera
    Thomas Glynn
  • animation
    Graham Crabtree
 See also
Health and Medicine
Children and Youth
Families
Food and Food Industries
All subjects

Related Films

More great films

Explore