Animal Altruism

Concern and generosity for others are common in man but it has been assumed that this is due to social pressures. Dr. D.O. Hebb indicates, however, that comparative evidence shows it is more fundamental, having developed with evolution; it can be found in the dog, and is clearly marked in the porpoise and chimpanzee.
