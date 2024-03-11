The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Animal Altruism

1965 17 min

Concern and generosity for others are common in man but it has been assumed that this is due to social pressures. Dr. D.O. Hebb indicates, however, that comparative evidence shows it is more fundamental, having developed with evolution; it can be found in the dog, and is clearly marked in the porpoise and chimpanzee.

Animal Altruism

Details

Concern and generosity for others are common in man but it has been assumed that this is due to social pressures. Dr. D.O. Hebb indicates, however, that comparative evidence shows it is more fundamental, having developed with evolution; it can be found in the dog, and is clearly marked in the porpoise and chimpanzee.

Psychology and Psychiatry
Animals
All subjects
  • director
    Arthur Lipsett
  • producer
    Joseph Koenig
  • consultant
    D.O. Hebb

Animal Altruism
