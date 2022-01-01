Angus

Angus

&
| 12 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

A film portrait of Angus Mowat, with commentary by his son, author Farley Mowat. At seventy-six, Angus still shows an enviable capacity for life, turning his hand to things that the leisure of retirement now makes possible. One of these is the rebuilding of an old fishing boat, converting it to sail. This is a picture of a man who has reached his later years with no slackening of interest in life, who finds a good and constant companion in nature, and contentment in the quiet isolation of his cabin by the shore.

Embed this code on your site

Angus, Michael Scott & Andy Thomson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Michael Scott
    Andy Thomson
  • producer
    William Canning
  • script
    Farley Mowat
  • narrator
    Farley Mowat
  • photography
    Tony Ianzelo
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
    Claude Pelletier
  • editing
    Kirk Jones
  • sound editing
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Donald Douglas
  • re-recording
    George Croll
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Lucio Agostini
 See also
Sports and Leisure
Seniors
All subjects
More great films