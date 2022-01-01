Portrait of the Artist--As an Old Lady

Paraskeva Clark, artist, socialist, feminist, is her own woman at her own cost. This film is a cameo of an irascible and oftentimes touching artist whose work has won her a place in exhibitions and private collections. Born in Russia in 1898, she eventually married a Canadian and moved to Toronto. Because her canvases reflect a strong social conscience, she had to struggle hard to earn a place in the nation's ultra-conservative galleries.

Credits
  • director
    Gail Singer
  • producer
    Margaret Pettigrew
    Gail Singer
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • cinematography
    Len Gilday
  • sound
    Aerlyn Weissman
  • editing
    Tom Berner
  • narrator
    Germaine Greer
