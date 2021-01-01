Beyond the Sun

argaret Peterson is a retired painter, now living in Victoria, British Columbia, where this production was shot. The film explores the psyche of the painter through her paintings, through interviews, through an interpretive commentary by the director of the film, and the improvised riffs of a saxophone soloist. The film is a scrapbook of ideas, memories, opinions, interpretations and paintings that render the artist eventful rather than biographical. Beyond the Sun reveals a character very much attracted to primitive religion and a painter drawn to colour abstraction, both qualities typical of the 'beat' movement of the 1940s and 50s.

Credits
  • director
    Rick Therrien
  • script
    Rick Therrien
  • narrator
    Rick Therrien
  • producer
    Tom Dent-Cox
    Dale Phillips
  • executive producer
    Tom Radford
    Graydon McCrea
  • photography
    Peter Woeste
    Trevor Mills
  • sound
    Don Brown
  • editing
    Per Asplund
  • animation camera
    Peter Van Uum
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
