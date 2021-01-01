Miller Brittain

Miller Brittain

| 57 min

For Miller Brittain, variously described as a mystic, a war hero, a madman and a drunk, there was only one constant--art. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, in 1912, he painted most of the time in or near that city. Personal, social and religious upheavals were all reflected in his art, in aching, obsessive works that people didn't understand, and much of the time didn't buy, though now they are worth thousands. The film is a powerful reconstruction of the life and career of this misunderstood Maritime painter, and his relation to other Canadian artists.

Credits
  • director
    Kent Martin
  • editing
    Kent Martin
  • producer
    Barry Cowling
    Kent Martin
  • executive producer
    Barry Cowling
    Rex Tasker
  • photography
    Kent Nason
  • animation camera
    Jacques Avoine
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound
    Ted Haley
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
  • music
    Steve Tittle
  • narration
    John Dunsworth
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
