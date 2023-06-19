The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Alex Colville - Realist Painter

Alex Colville - Realist Painter

| 18 min

Alex Colville is recognized as one of Canada's most important artists. His realist works hang in major collections across the country and abroad. This production looks at his early years in Amherst, at university and his experiences as a war artist during the Second World War. Many of his paintings are shown and Colville talks about his work and the role of the artist in society. This filmstrip shows, as well, the influences on Colville's paintings.

Credits
  • producer
    Joe MacDonald
  • executive producer
    Floyd Elliott

Related Films

See also
Visual Arts
All subjects

Embed this code on your site

Alex Colville - Realist Painter, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset

Explore