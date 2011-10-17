The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Riopelle

Riopelle

| 27 min

The paintings of Jean-Paul Riopelle are known around the world. But the painter himself remains private, inaccessible. This documentary attempts to learn more about the man behind the artist, the creative genius behind the work. As we follow him in his day-to-day activities, we see him working in his studio, relaxing with his friends, attending an exhibition of his paintings, and hunting and fishing in the heart of the Quebec wilderness--a source of deep and continuing inspiration for him.

Credits
  • director
    Marianne Feaver
  • producer
    Peter McCaw
  • executive producer
    Jean Dansereau
    Arlette Dion
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Claude Beaugrand
  • editing
    Alain Sauvé
  • sound editing
    Alain Sauvé
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    René Lussier
    Jean Derome
    Pierre Cartier
    Edouardo Pipman

DVD

