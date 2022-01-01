Eye Witness No. 27

Eye Witness No. 27

| 11 min

Halifax's Junior Bengal Lancers: The youngest riding team in Canada gives a spectacular exhibition of horsemanship. Where the Big Ones Grow Bigger and Bigger: Great Slave Lake gives sport to the businessman who comes in by air to battle with the fighting lake trout. From Jobs and Schools to Swimming Pools: Twenty girls of the Peterborough Ornamental Swimming Club give an exhibition of synchronized swimming. Alberta Blitzes Prairie Killers: Alberta farmers hunt and shoot coyotes, predators of livestock and poultry, from swift-flying light aircraft.

Embed this code on your site

Eye Witness No. 27, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • camera
    Jean-Marie Couture
    John Foster
 See also
Livestock
Pests and Pest Control
Prairies
Fishing
Horse Racing and Horsemanship
Synchronized Swimming
All subjects

Related Films

More great films