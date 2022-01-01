How Things Have Changed

| 9 min

From the ranchlands of Alberta, a picture of the cattle drive as it is today, when big cattle-liners truck the livestock to receiving stations on the summer range. But archival photographs tell how it was in the old days when the cowboy was king, driving his herd by easy stages to distant, greener pastures. Big sky, undulating hills and distant mountains still hold the spell and romance of the West that old-timers remember.

Credits
  • director
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • writer
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • editing
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • producer
    William Brind
  • camera
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Michel Descombes
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
    Donald Douglas
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
    Michel Descombes
  • animation
    Pierre L'Amare
    Raymond Dumas
  • music
    Richard Kardonne
    Margo McKinnon
