The Great Chess Movie

| 1 h 19 min

In this Gilles Carle feature documentary on the game of chess, the international chess match is cast as a classic Western shoot-out. Three chess greats dominate the film: Russia's Anatoly Karpov; Viktor Korchnoi, a Russian defector; and American Bobby Fischer. Chess aficionados Camille Coudari and Fernando Arrabal analyze the personalities and strategies of the players and comment on the interplay of politics and chess.

Credits
  • director
    Gilles Carle
    Camille Coudari
  • producer
    Hélène Verrier
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
    Thomas Vamos
  • editing
    Yves Leduc
  • sound editing
    Michel B. Bordeleau
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Bondfield Marcoux
  • cast
    Fernando Arrabal
    Bobby Fisher
    Anatoly Karpov
    Viktor Kortchnoi
    Boris Spassky

