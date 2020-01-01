Road's End Chronicle

Road's End Chronicle

| 11 min
Watch on December 14.

The shore of a lake. A dam. Myriad testimonials that go right over our heads, just like everything else. Camped out in his car, a filmmaker stares out at the landscape through the raindrops coating the windows. Encounters emerge one by one. Voices multiply, at times validating each other, later contradictory. The filmmaker moves from worry to optimism. Only one question remains: Is there a right answer?

Part of THE CURVE, a collection of social distancing stories that bring us together. Enjoy more works from this series here .

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • direction
    Nicolas Paquet
  • None
    Nicolas Paquet
  • participant
    Paul-Émile Plourde
    Xavier Ouellet
    Charles-Étienne Caron
    Louis-Philippe Croteau
    Stéphane Horte
    Jacques Nadeau
    Lucas Thériault
    Nathan Soucy
    Aurélie Dufresne
    Donald Thériault
    Karina Soucy
    Steeve St-Pierre
    Aurélie Parizeau
    Laurence Bourdages
    Himaly Brazeau
    Corey Girard
    Laurie Lachance Gagnon
    Catherine Labonté
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • images
    Philippe Chaumette
    Nicolas Paquet
  • editing
    Natacha Dufaux
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • location sound
    Guillaume Lévesque
  • additional location sound
    Nicolas Paquet
  • production assistant
    David Gamache
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles design
    Daphnée Brisson-Cardin
  • infographics
    Alain Ostiguy
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • foley
    Nicolas Gagnon
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Claveau
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
 See also
Individual in Society
Health and Illness
All subjects

Related Films

More great films