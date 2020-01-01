Sometimes I Wish I Was On a Desert Island

Sometimes I Wish I Was On a Desert Island

| 10 min
Watch on December 14.

As the world learns to live again in the midst of the pandemic, for many Arabic-speaking LGBTQ+ people living in Montreal, this is just a period of time like any other. When you’ve fled homophobic violence in your home country and endured a painful migratory journey, or you still face social prejudices stemming from intercultural and intergenerational conflicts, surviving social isolation is nothing new.

Part of THE CURVE, a collection of social distancing stories that bring us together. Enjoy more works from this series here .

Credits
  • direction
    Eli Jean Tahchi
  • writing
    Eli Jean Tahchi
  • participant
    Adam Khatra
    Hany Shokair
    Andrew Khoury
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • editing
    Eli Jean Tahchi
  • animation
    Arash Akhgari
    Francis-William Rhéaume
  • app design
    Daphnée Brisson-Cardin
    Tatiana Matsoulevitch
  • app animation
    Daphnée Brisson-Cardin
    Tatiana Matsoulevitch
  • sound design
    Patrice LeBlanc
  • music
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles design
    Daphnée Brisson-Cardin
  • infographics
    Alain Ostiguy
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • sound effects creation
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Claveau
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
