Sometimes I Wish I Was On a Desert Island

As the world learns to live again in the midst of the pandemic, for many Arabic-speaking LGBTQ+ people living in Montreal, this is just a period of time like any other. When you’ve fled homophobic violence in your home country and endured a painful migratory journey, or you still face social prejudices stemming from intercultural and intergenerational conflicts, surviving social isolation is nothing new.

Part of THE CURVE, a collection of social distancing stories that bring us together. Enjoy more works from this series here .