The Vigil

The Vigil

| 8 min
Watch on December 14.

Marguerite Paquin lives in a seniors’ home where 18 nuns from her religious congregation have succumbed to COVID-19. The film takes us from the grandeur of the landscapes of Côte-Nord, Quebec, where Marguerite has worked for 47 years, into the room where she sits confined today, finding a sort of liberation through prayer and unshakeable solidarity with her sisters who are suffering.Part of THE CURVE, a collection of social distancing stories that bring us together. Enjoy more works from this series here .

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Christine Chevarie-Lessard
  • writer
    Christine Chevarie-Lessard
  • participant
    Marguerite Paquin
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • cinematographer
    François Pesant
  • editing
    Vincent Guignard
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • music
    Jean-Olivier Bégin
  • location sound
    Richard Lavoie
  • production manager
    Geneviève Thibert
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles design
    Daphnée Brisson-Cardin
  • infographics
    Alain Ostiguy
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • foley
    Nicolas Gagnon
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Claveau
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
 See also
Religion and Spirituality
Health and Illness
Coping with Illness and Dying
Religious Communities
All subjects

Related Films

More great films