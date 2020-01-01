Marguerite Paquin lives in a seniors’ home where 18 nuns from her religious congregation have succumbed to COVID-19. The film takes us from the grandeur of the landscapes of Côte-Nord, Quebec, where Marguerite has worked for 47 years, into the room where she sits confined today, finding a sort of liberation through prayer and unshakeable solidarity with her sisters who are suffering.Part of THE CURVE, a collection of social distancing stories that bring us together. Enjoy more works from this series here .