To See the World

1992 9 min
A kindly old man sends his grandson off to see the world. From the window of the train, the child discovers the problems plaguing this planet and imagines solutions to promote the happiness of children everywhere. A synthesis of Volume 1 of the Rights from the Heart/Droits au c÷ur collection, this animated film for five- to eight-year-olds puts the issue of children's rights in an international context.

To See the World
  • Children First!
    Children First!
    1996 7 films
    Fifty years ago, a boat left New York with a cargo of powdered milk for the hungry children of post-war Europe. It was the first undertaking of the UN's International Children's Emergency Fund. Initially conceived as a short-term measure, UNICEF went on to become a leading world advocate for children's welfare and is commemorating its 50th anniversary this year. Children First! showcases award-winning NFB shorts dealing with children's rights and the UN's Convention on the Rights of the Child. Diane Chartrand's The Orange is a touching tale of how children help a hungry classmate. Janet Perlman's Dinner for Two is a light-hearted lesson in conflict resolution, and Eugene Fedorenko's Oscar-winning Every Child is an engaging reflection on every child's right to a name and nationality. Rounding out the selection are Michèle Cournoyer's An Artist a beautifully rendered story of a parent's awakening to his young daughter's potential abilities, and Martine Chartrand's TV Tango, a comic critique of mass media and its impact on children. Francine Desbiens's To See the World is a fitting tale of a boy who witnesses the suffering of the world's children through a train window, and envisions solutions which ensure happy, healthy children everywhere. Finally, a child's right to a future in which dreams may be fulfilled is examined in Why? by Brestislav Pojar.

Details

A kindly old man sends his grandson off to see the world. From the window of the train, the child discovers the problems plaguing this planet and imagines solutions to promote the happiness of children everywhere. A synthesis of Volume 1 of the Rights from the Heart/Droits au c÷ur collection, this animated film for five- to eight-year-olds puts the issue of children's rights in an international context.

Social Issues
Children and Youth
Law and Crime
Developing Countries
All subjects
  • director
    Francine Desbiens
  • script
    Francine Desbiens
  • animation camera
    Francine Desbiens
  • producer
    Thérèse Descary
  • sound
    Louis Hone
    Sherly Desbiens
  • editing
    Yves Dion
  • sound editing
    Claude Beaugrand
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Shelley Craig
  • animation
    Francine Desbiens
    Yvon Mallette
  • voice
    Vincent Hamel
    Pascal Lafrenière
    Alexandra Laverdière
    Jean-Philippe Paquin
    Vincent Potel
    Christiane Raby
  • music
    Robert M. Lepage

Education

Ages 8 to 14

Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights
Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values
Family Studies/Home Economics - Child Development
Health/Personal Development - Problem Solving/Conflict Resolution
Social Studies - Development/Global Issues

Questions/Activities:

  • What were some of the problems that the boy saw from the window of the train?
    • This can be a gauge of you students’ understanding of the images shown. Use this to clear up any misconceptions about what was depicted.
  • What solutions did the boy came up with to those problems?
  • How can we help?
    • Have your students find things in their own communities that they can help with (e.g., food bank donations and volunteering).

