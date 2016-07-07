A kindly old man sends his grandson off to see the world. From the window of the train, the child discovers the problems plaguing this planet and imagines solutions to promote the happiness of children everywhere. A synthesis of Volume 1 of the Rights from the Heart/Droits au c÷ur collection, this animated film for five- to eight-year-olds puts the issue of children's rights in an international context.
A kindly old man sends his grandson off to see the world. From the window of the train, the child discovers the problems plaguing this planet and imagines solutions to promote the happiness of children everywhere. A synthesis of Volume 1 of the Rights from the Heart/Droits au c÷ur collection, this animated film for five- to eight-year-olds puts the issue of children's rights in an international context.
Ages 8 to 14
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights
Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values
Family Studies/Home Economics - Child Development
Health/Personal Development - Problem Solving/Conflict Resolution
Social Studies - Development/Global Issues
Questions/Activities: