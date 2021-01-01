No More Hibakusha!

| 55 min

Hibakusha is the Japanese word for the survivors of the American bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This powerful and moving documentary focuses on a few of the eighty hibakusha who journeyed from Japan to New York in June, 1982, to take part in peace demonstrations held to coincide with the Second United Nations Special Session on Disarmament. They came to urge the nations of the world to prevent nuclear war. Instead of concentrating on the physical suffering of the victims, the film reveals the mental anguish of the hibakusha, who are still haunted by nightmares.

Credits
  • director
    Martin Duckworth
  • photography
    Martin Duckworth
  • executive producer
    Jacques Vallée
  • sound
    Claude Beaugrand
    Lorna Rasmussen
  • editing
    Huguette Laperrière
  • sound editing
    Alain Sauvé
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Masaaki Hayakawa
    The Paul Winter Consort
 See also
Nuclear Age and the Cold War
Peace and Peacekeeping
World War II
Memoirs and Memorials
War Victims
Japan
World War II
All subjects

