Even at a frail 90, Martha Katz has an impish energy that remains undiminished. She chides grandson-filmmaker Daniel Schubert over his choice of shirt during a visit to her Los Angeles home, but there’s trauma beneath the humour. At 14, Martha and her family were torn from their village in Czechoslovakia and shipped to Auschwitz. A visit to a Holocaust museum ignites painful memories, including a haunting personal encounter with one of Nazi Germany’s most notorious figures. For Martha, however, the emphasis is on a tough but rewarding postwar life in Winnipeg, which she fondly recalls in this warm, intimate portrait of an unrelenting survivor.

Credits
  • director
    Daniel Schubert
  • writer
    Daniel Schubert
    Birdie Hamilton
  • producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
    Teri Snelgrove
  • director of photography
    Michael Dinsmore
  • editor
    Hart Snider
    Jason Schneider
  • composer
    Brent Belke
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • production manager
    Caroline Coutts
  • 1st assistant camera
    Travis Lee
  • gaffer
    Chris Judson
  • grip
    Mathew Gilrow
  • construction coordinator
    Travis Devlin
  • location manager
    Caroline Coutts
  • production designer
    Jennifer LeCaine
  • art department assistant
    Anäisa Visser
  • costume designer
    Barbara Gregusova
  • hair artist
    Pamela Silvey
    Catherine Sherwin
  • makeup artist
    Pamela Silvey
    Catherine Sherwin
  • production assistant
    Mathew Gilrow
    Özgün Gündüz
  • casting
    Catharine Falcon
    Bim Narine
  • cast
    Mila Bursac
    Shaun Morse
    Orsolya Szabo
  • location sound recordist
    Iryna Kucherenko
  • sound designer
    Chris McIntosh
  • re-recording mixer
    Chris McIntosh
  • musician
    Peggy Lee
    Mark Ferris
  • colourist
    Lorne Wright
  • visual effects
    Bun Lee
  • titles
    Jason Lau
  • credits
    Jason Lau
  • researcher
    Caroline Coutts
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
  • production coordinator
    Nicolas Ayerbe Barona
    Nathan Conchie
  • studio administrator
    Carla Jones
  • marketing manager
    Kay Rondonneau
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
