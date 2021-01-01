A Hospital Crucified

A Hospital Crucified

| 1 h 1 min

On March 2, 2004, Bernard Lord's Conservative government announces that the hospital in Caraquet, New Brunswick, will be converted to a community health centre. Considering the government's decision unfair, the people of the region rally to save the health care services to which they feel entitled. Despite their year-and-a-half-long struggle, the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus is closed. In recording the chronology of the events, Renée Blanchar plunges into the heart of the action with an urgent need to speak out against injustice. The result is a very human film about solidarity. In French with English subtitles.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Renée Blanchar
  • producer
    Murielle Rioux-Poirier
  • executive producer
    Jacques Turgeon
 See also
Hospitals and medical clinics
Community Health Services
Acadia
Provincial Politics and Government
Social Action
Conflict
All subjects

Related Films

More great films