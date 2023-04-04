Renaissance

Returning to the Pikogan reserve to give birth to her first child, Sybèle wonders how to give her son a better life than hers while ensuring he stays connected to the Algonquin community.

Since 2004, Wapikoni Mobile has been giving young Aboriginals the opportunity to speak out using video and music. This short film was made with the guidance of these travelling studios and is part of the 2007 Selection - Wapikoni Mobile DVD.

Credits
  • director
    Wapikoni mobile team
  • participant
    Sybèle Kistabish
    Jérémy Kistabish
  • camera
    Jérémy Kistabish
    Wayne Valin-McDougall
    Kim Nguyen Xuan
    Eza Paventi
  • picture editor
    Eza Paventi
  • location sound
    Jérémy Kistabish
  • filmmaker mentor
    Eza Paventi
    Kim Nguyen Xuan
  • coordinator
    Éric Lavergne
  • native coordinator
    Mélanie Kistabish
    Anna Mapachee
  • general director
    Manon Barbeau
  • project creator
    Manon Barbeau
  • financial partnership development
    Lucille Veilleux
  • administrator
    Youri Mourog
    Johanne Dubuc
  • director of field operations
    Gilles Péloquin
  • general coordinator
    France Couture
  • assistant coordinator
    Sarah Lalonde
  • technical supervision
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • post-production
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • mechanical supervision
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • projection
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • website
    Gaétan Boucher
    Jason Smalridge
  • distribution
    Judith Brès
    Sarah Lalonde
  • accounting
    Pierre-Claude Beaucage
    Maryse-Chantal Brazeau
  • sweetening
    Claude Chevalier
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • translation
    Leah Kosatsky
  • subtitles
    Leah Kosatsky
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • administrative team
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Dominique Brunet
    Lise Lévesque
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • producer
    Patricia Bergeron
  • executive producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Yves Bisaillon
    Ravida Din
