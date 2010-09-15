The Indian Speaks

A film about Indigenous Peoples in many parts of Canada who are concerned about preserving what is left of their own culture and restoring what has been lost. It is the consciousness of tradition slipping away, with nothing equally satisfying or significant to take its place, that this film discovers wherever it goes. One of the speakers is an artist who, for a time, lived in Toronto but who returned to his reserve to devote his efforts to his own people; another is a business woman in Vancouver.