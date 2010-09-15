The Indian Speaks

The Indian Speaks

| 40 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

A film about Indigenous Peoples in many parts of Canada who are concerned about preserving what is left of their own culture and restoring what has been lost. It is the consciousness of tradition slipping away, with nothing equally satisfying or significant to take its place, that this film discovers wherever it goes. One of the speakers is an artist who, for a time, lived in Toronto but who returned to his reserve to devote his efforts to his own people; another is a business woman in Vancouver.

Embed this code on your site

The Indian Speaks, Marcel Carrière, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Marcel Carrière
  • executive producer
    André Belleau
  • commentary
    Stanley Jackson
  • camera
    Bernard Gosselin
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Werner Nold
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
  • sound mixing
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault
  • participant
    Herbie Manuel
    Norval Morrisseau
    Barbara Wilson
 See also
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis)
All subjects

Related Films

More great films

Explore

The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more