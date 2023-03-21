From the Forests of Kitcisakik to the Forests of Xingu

From the Forests of Kitcisakik to the Forests of Xingu

| 6 min

Evelyne Papatie talks about her trip to the Mato Grosso forests of Brazil. In the rites and customs of the Ikepengs, she rediscovers the pride of being Anishnabe.

Since 2004, the travelling studios of Wapikoni Mobile have enabled Quebec First Nations youth to express themselves through videos and music. This short film was made with the guidance of these travelling studios and is part of the 2008 Selection - Wapikoni Mobile

Credits
  • director
    Evelyne Papatie
  • screenplay
    Evelyne Papatie
    Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette
  • camera
    Evelyne Papatie
    Manon Barbeau
  • picture editor
    Evelyne Papatie
    Mélanie Charbonneau
  • sound editor
    Mélanie Charbonneau
  • original music
    Louisa Papatie
  • music recording
    Christophe Motte
  • postsynchro engineer
    Éric Lavergne
  • translation
    Augustin Penosway
    Charlie Penosway
    Leah Kosatzky
  • filmmaker mentor
    Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette
    Mélanie Charbonneau
  • coordinator
    Éric Lavergne
  • native coordinator
    Kevin Papatie
  • general director
    Manon Barbeau
  • project creator
    Manon Barbeau
  • producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Patricia Bergeron
  • financing
    Lucille Veilleux
  • partnerships development
    Lucille Veilleux
  • administrator
    Youri Mourog
    Johanne Dubuc
  • general coordinator
    Hubert Neault
  • field operations
    Sarah Lalonde
    Marie-Ève Grignon
  • administrative assistant
    Céline Brassard
    Sara Doré
  • financing assistant
    Sandrine Berger
  • post-production
    Sébastien Pichette
  • computer supervisor
    Thierry Gendron
    Alexandre Le Mouël
  • video supervisor
    Thierry Gendron
    Alexandre Le Mouël
  • sound supervisor
    Thierry Gendron
    Alexandre Le Mouël
  • mechanical supervision
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • projection
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • distribution
    Sophie Soukaïna Ghanem
    Céleste Fabricio
    Jolyanne Mathieu
  • intern
    Krystelle Asselin
    Audrey Bélanger
    Émilie Day
    Marie-Ève Grignon
    Claudia Hébert
    Magalie Ipina
    Cindy Lessard
  • accounting
    Pierre-Claude Beaucage
    Maryse-Chantal Brazeau
  • assistant
    Sylvia Clermont
    Josée Bélanger
  • website
    Gaétan Boucher
  • sweetening
    Daniel Toussaint
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • subtitles
    Leah Kosatzky
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • administrative team
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Dominique Brunet
    Lise Lévesque
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • executive producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Yves Bisaillon
    Ravida Din
