In the picturesque setting of the Kitigan Zibi community, an Algonquin and his family try to flee before the White people?s sprawling city takes over their territory.



Since 2004, Wapikoni Mobile has been giving young Aboriginals the opportunity to speak out using video and music. This short film was made with the guidance of these travelling studios and is part of the 2007 Selection - Wapikoni Mobile DVD.