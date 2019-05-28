The Amendment

In the Kitcisakik community, the Algonquin language is dying out, just four generations after the federal government's assimilation policy came into effect.

Since 2004, Wapikoni Mobile has been giving Indigenous youth the opportunity to speak out using video and music.

Credits
  • director
    Kevin Papatie
  • writer
    Kevin Papatie
  • camera
    Kevin Papatie
  • location sound
    Kevin Papatie
    Émile Proulx-Cloutier
  • picture editor
    Kevin Papatie
    Mathieu Vachon
  • visual effects
    Andrée-Êve Veilleux
  • lyrics
    Kevin Papatie
    Maranda Gunn
  • music
    Kevin Papatie
    Maranda Gunn
  • filmmaker mentor
    Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette
    Mathieu Vachon
    Émile Proulx-Cloutier
    Cédric Corbeil
  • coordinator
    Kevin Papatie
  • general director
    Manon Barbeau
  • project creator
    Manon Barbeau
  • financial partnership development
    Lucille Veilleux
  • administrator
    Youri Mourog
    Johanne Dubuc
  • director of field operations
    Gilles Péloquin
  • general coordinator
    France Couture
  • assistant coordinator
    Sarah Lalonde
  • technical supervision
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • post-production
    Jessy Boivin
    Sébastien Pichette
    Jason Smalridge
  • mechanical supervision
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • projection
    Sébastien Tremblay
  • website
    Gaétan Boucher
    Jason Smalridge
  • distribution
    Judith Brès
    Sarah Lalonde
  • accounting
    Pierre-Claude Beaucage
    Maryse-Chantal Brazeau
  • mix
    Serge Boivin
    Claude Chevalier
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • translation
    Christine York
  • subtitles
    Christine York
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • administrative team
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Dominique Brunet
    Lise Lévesque
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • producer
    Patricia Bergeron
  • executive producer
    Manon Barbeau
    Yves Bisaillon
    Ravida Din
