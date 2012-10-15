The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Origins of Human Aggression: The Other Story

2005 50 min
Is human aggression a result of nature or nurture? Interviews with researchers from various fields--including a Nobel prize winner--shed light on the question. Startling footage of children acting out their aggressive impulses adds to this compelling documentary that examines the complex factors that affect the socialization of aggressive behaviour among humans. Biological, environmental and psychological components are addressed, and guidelines for the prevention of human violence are also provided.

This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Is human aggression a result of nature or nurture? Interviews with researchers from various fields--including a Nobel prize winner--shed light on the question.

Startling footage of children acting out their aggressive impulses adds to this compelling documentary that examines the complex factors that affect the socialization of aggressive behaviour among humans.

Biological, environmental and psychological components are addressed, and guidelines for the prevention of human violence are also provided.

Children and Youth Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • participant
    John Archer
    Mario Beauregard
    James J. Heckman
    Kate Keenan
    Michael Lewis
    Joan McCord
    Tomas Paus
    Sergio Pellis
    Michael Potegal
    Adrian Raine
    Peter K. Smith
    Stephen Suomi
    Terence P. Thornberry
    Richard E. Tremblay, Ph. D.
    Simon Young
    Jan A.R.A.M. Van Hooff
  • producer
    Jean Gervais, Ph. D.
    Richard E. Tremblay, Ph. D.
  • scientific content consultant
    Louise Arseneault
    Edward Donnerstein
    Jean Dumas
    Jean Gervais, Ph. D.
    Willard W. Hartup
    Dale Hay
    John E. Lochman
    Rolf Loeber
    Daniel Nagin
    Murray A. Straus
  • project manager
    Jean Gervais, Ph. D.
  • scientific director
    Richard E. Tremblay, Ph. D.
  • narrator
    Alain Goulem
  • script writer
    Monique Fournier
  • scientific content supervisor
    Jean Gervais, Ph. D.
    Richard E. Tremblay, Ph. D.
  • research
    Jennifer Letarte
    Jean-Pierre Maher
  • interviews
    Jennifer Letarte
    Jean-Pierre Maher
  • translation
    John Irving
    Liz Warwick
  • transcripts
    Karine Bougie
  • cameraman
    Benoit Belleville
    Gilles Blais
    Dominic Dorval
    Alberto Feio
    Stéphane Ricard
    Marc Tardif
  • assistant cameraman
    Thierry Leblanc
    Alexis Marcoux
    Hugo Roy
  • soundman
    Guy Boutin
    Simon Brien
    Jean-Denis Daoust
    Édouard Faribault
    Simon Poirier
    Chantal Rhéaume
  • production assistant
    Jean-Philippe Audet
    Sandra Letarte
    Marie-Claude Plante
    Vickie Rousseau
    Marie-Christine Vanier
  • production coordinator
    Victoire Bélanger-Richard
    Josée Veillet
  • production manager
    Josée Veillet
  • archives research
    Ginette Lavigne
  • release of rights
    Ginette Lavigne
  • unit production manager
    Lyse Desmarais-Gervais
  • production accountant
    Diane Desbiens
  • editor
    Dave Adams
    Claude Guillemette
    Jean-Pierre Maher
  • online editor
    Claude Guillemette
  • sound editor
    Alain Blais
    Martin Messier
  • mixer
    Martin Messier
  • artistic director
    France Leduc
  • computer graphics
    Mélanie Cabana
    Nadia Thibault
  • illustrator
    Stéphane Lemardelé
  • original soundtrack
    Alain Blais
  • recording studio
    Logo Musique
  • equipment rental
    Groupe Sync
    Productions Marc Côté
  • insurance
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
  • second unit director
    Yvonne Defour
  • assistant director
    Jennifer Letarte
  • director
    Jean-Pierre Maher

Education

School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Adolescent Development Family Studies/Home Economics - Child Development Family Studies/Home Economics - Parenting Health/Personal Development - Human Growth and Development

Warnings: violence (theft at gunpoint), live human birth.

This film is intended for post-secondary education or as a learning resource for early childhood educators.

There is a lot of content in this film, so it may be helpful to break it up into parts and allow for discussion/written activity.

List factors that can contribute to aggressive behaviour in children. In particular, what role does the prefrontal cortex play in regulating behaviour? Discuss or write about the pros and cons of play fighting. Explain why the film concludes that early intervention with aggressive behaviour is critical. As an extension, explore recent research into this area of child development. Begin by exploring the work of researchers listed in the film. Create a list of facts to convince schools, parents and daycare centres to address aggressive behaviour at an early age.

Origins of Human Aggression: The Other Story
Licencing information

Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted. Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.) You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices. DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

Institutional licence

The institutional price includes the rights to screen this film in institutional settings and in free public screenings.

