Origins of Human Aggression: The Other Story

Is human aggression a result of nature or nurture? Interviews with researchers from various fields--including a Nobel prize winner--shed light on the question. Startling footage of children acting out their aggressive impulses adds to this compelling documentary that examines the complex factors that affect the socialization of aggressive behaviour among humans. Biological, environmental and psychological components are addressed, and guidelines for the prevention of human violence are also provided.
Warnings: violence (theft at gunpoint), live human birth.
This film is intended for post-secondary education or as a learning resource for early childhood educators.
There is a lot of content in this film, so it may be helpful to break it up into parts and allow for discussion/written activity.
List factors that can contribute to aggressive behaviour in children. In particular, what role does the prefrontal cortex play in regulating behaviour? Discuss or write about the pros and cons of play fighting. Explain why the film concludes that early intervention with aggressive behaviour is critical. As an extension, explore recent research into this area of child development. Begin by exploring the work of researchers listed in the film. Create a list of facts to convince schools, parents and daycare centres to address aggressive behaviour at an early age.