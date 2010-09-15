The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Laxwesa Wa - Strength of the River

1995 54 min
As distinct fishing societies of great spiritual, cultural and economic wealth, Indigenous people have always respected the resources of their rivers and oceans. But within their own lifetime, they have watched governments "manage" the fishery into a state of crisis. Now it's time for people to listen to what Indigenous people have to say. Filmmaker Barb Cranmer, a member of the 'Namgis First Nation, explores the rich fishing traditions of the Sto:lo, Heiltsuk and 'Namgis peoples of Canada's West Coast in Laxwesa Wa - Strength of the River. With over fifteen years' experience fishing Johnstone Strait with her father, Cranmer …

Details

As distinct fishing societies of great spiritual, cultural and economic wealth, Indigenous people have always respected the resources of their rivers and oceans. But within their own lifetime, they have watched governments "manage" the fishery into a state of crisis. Now it's time for people to listen to what Indigenous people have to say. Filmmaker Barb Cranmer, a member of the 'Namgis First Nation, explores the rich fishing traditions of the Sto:lo, Heiltsuk and 'Namgis peoples of Canada's West Coast in Laxwesa Wa - Strength of the River. With over fifteen years' experience fishing Johnstone Strait with her father, Cranmer presents rarely heard stories of traditional fishing practices and documents Indigenous peoples' efforts to build a sustainable fishery for the future.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Fishing and Hunting Industries All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • director
    Barb Cranmer
  • script
    Barb Cranmer
  • producer
    Cari Green
    Barb Cranmer
    Michael Doxtater
  • cinematography
    Rolf Cutts
  • sound
    Eric Davies
  • editing
    Bill Campbell
  • sound editing
    Hal Beckett
  • re-recording
    Hal Beckett
    Ramon Donati
  • narrator
    Donna Cranmer
  • cast
    Donna Cranmer
    Angelina Brown

Education

Ages 16 to 17
School subjects
Indigenous Studies - History/Politics
In the fisheries of Canada’s West Coast, once-abundant stocks have declined. How did we get to this point? Are fishing practices or government policy to blame? Does the fact that First Nations people in British Columbia are no longer practising their traditional fishing activities due to the province’s new fishery management strategies place their traditional, local know-how in jeopardy? If so, in what way(s)?
Laxwesa Wa - Strength of the River
