Grassroots in Dry Lands tells the story of three unconventional social workers united by a common vision that transcends the antagonisms between their countries. Nuha, from Nablus (Occupied Palestinian Territories), Talal, from East Amman (Jordan), and Amit, from Sderot (Israel) are empowering some of the region’s most disenfranchised, war-scarred communities in an effort to build a just and civil society.
Warnings: smoking, rape (discussion/definition)
Discuss the similarities in the three regions of the film (Amman, Jordan; Sderot, Israel; Nablus, Palestine). Are there similarities to any communities in Canada today or in the past? Remember to consider urban, rural and Indigenous communities.
Divide into groups and discuss one of the following quotes:
Check the current status of the International Community Action Network (ICAN) at McGill University. What are the most recent successes or challenges they are reporting? Explore the work of Amnesty International and compare it to ICAN.