Grassroots in Dry Lands

2015 1 h 29 min
Grassroots in Dry Lands tells the story of three unconventional social workers united by a common vision that transcends the antagonisms between their countries. Nuha, from Nablus (Occupied Palestinian Territories), Talal, from East Amman (Jordan), and Amit, from Sderot (Israel) are empowering some of the region’s most disenfranchised, war-scarred communities in an effort to build a just and civil society.

Details

Grassroots in Dry Lands tells the story of three unconventional social workers united by a common vision that transcends the antagonisms between their countries. Nuha, from Nablus (Occupied Palestinian Territories), Talal, from East Amman (Jordan), and Amit, from Sderot (Israel) are empowering some of the region’s most disenfranchised, war-scarred communities in an effort to build a just and civil society.
Foreign Countries War, Conflict and Peace Politics and Government
  • participation
    Talal Qdah
    Rimaa Muhamed
    Amit Kitain
    Merav Moshe Grodofsky
    Sami Kilani
    Nuha Dwaikat Shae
    Jim Torczyner
  • writer
    Helene Klodawsky
  • director
    Helene Klodawsky
  • narrator
    Helene Klodawsky
  • cinematographer
    Alex Margineanu
  • editor
    Hannele Halm
  • research
    Helene Klodawsky
    Jodi Hope Michaels
    David Leduc
    Alex Margineanu
  • supplementary footage
    François Dagenais
  • location sound
    Sarah Kaskas
    Yishai Ilan
    Amir Boverman
    Issam Rishmawi
    Shiraz Rishmawi
  • camera assistant
    Hisham Aerout
  • production assistant
    Nava Mizrahi
    Serene Husni
    Najwa Mubarki
    Nidal Rafa
  • location research
    Serene Husni
    Nava Mizrahi
    Najwa Mubarki
    Nidal Rafa
  • original music
    Olivier Alary
  • sound design
    Benoît Dame
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • sound editing
    Benoît Dame
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • narration coach
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley assistant
    Sylvain Robillard
  • still photography
    John Lucas
    Serene Husni
    Alex Margineanu
  • translation
    Serene Husni
    Sharonne Cohen
  • additional translation
    Tomer Gendler
    Waleed Almusharaf
    Ali Alousi
  • transcription
    Serene Husni
    Sharonne Cohen
    Hélène Laporte-Rawji
  • driver
    Muhammed Zreigat
    George Farah
    Abed Tariq
  • post-production supervisor
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
  • post-production coordinator
    Myriam Therrien
    Jean-François Laprise
  • assistant editor
    Olivier Deslauriers Prud'homme
    Amélie Labrèche
    Olivier Lamarre
    Franck Le Coroller
    Stéphanie Vaillancourt
    Marie-Ève Vignola
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourist
    Yannick Carrier
  • graphic design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • digital editing technician
    Isabelle Painchaud
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • voice recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • production coordinator
    Camila Blos
    Shiraz Janjua
    Christine Williams
    Virginie Neveu
  • senior production coordinator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • program administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • production accountant
    Martine Brunelle
  • production manager
    Ian Quenneville
  • legal counsel
    Remy Khouzam
    Stéphanie L'Écuyer
    Dominique Aubry
  • insurance
    Bernard Guillemette
  • marketing manager
    Kelley Alexander
  • publicist
    Pat Dillon
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Barton
    Annette Clarke
  • producer
    Nathalie Barton
    Kat Baulu
    Ravida Din

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 18
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights Geography - Human Geography Social Studies - Communities in Canada/World Social Studies - Development/Global Issues

Warnings: smoking, rape (discussion/definition)

Discuss the similarities in the three regions of the film (Amman, Jordan; Sderot, Israel; Nablus, Palestine). Are there similarities to any communities in Canada today or in the past? Remember to consider urban, rural and Indigenous communities.

Divide into groups and discuss one of the following quotes:

  • “Hope as a weapon”;
  • “Rights are universal”;
  • “Hope must be chosen. It is a duty”;
  • “Your degree is your weapon.”

Check the current status of the International Community Action Network (ICAN) at McGill University. What are the most recent successes or challenges they are reporting? Explore the work of Amnesty International and compare it to ICAN.

Grassroots in Dry Lands
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted. Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.) You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices. DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

Institutional License

The institutional price includes the rights to screen this film in institutional settings and in free public screenings.

