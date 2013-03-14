The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Clockmakers

2013 4 min
In this experimental animated short from Renaud Hallée, we travel inside a mysterious mechanism made up entirely of revolving gearwheels, triangles and lines. In this whirling, hypnotic world, dozens of tiny gymnasts leap, somersault and twist through the air. Their spirited acrobatics trigger both narrative and musical sequences that are mesmerizing and, at times, dizzying. Half-figurative and half-abstract, The Clockmakers is a playful creation that is sure to captivate and dazzle its audience.

  • direction
    Renaud Hallée
  • music
    Renaud Hallée
  • editing consultant
    Oana Suteu
  • traditional animation
    Jens Hahn
  • animation consultant
    Nicolas Brault
  • sound designer
    Olivier Calvert
  • digital imaging specialist
    Pierre Plouffe
    Éloi Champagne
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    France Couture
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • trampolinist
    David Girard
    Kayla Gray
  • director of photography
    Éric Barbeau
  • lighting director
    Iljo Kotorencev
  • production assistant
    Yannick Grandmont
  • marketing manager
    Christine Noël
  • administrator
    Diane Régimbald
  • administrative team
    Diane Ayotte
    Karine Desmeules
    Michèle Labelle
  • line production
    Francine Langdeau
    Jocelyne Perrier
  • executive producer
    René Chénier
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand

