We Are What We Eat

We Are What We Eat

| 24 min

Set to beautiful, pastoral images, We Are What We Eat introduces us to people bringing together their love of good food and passion for environmental protection. We meet wheat and strawberry producers, along with a wine grower and a chef — each doing things at their own pace, while resisting the demands of agribusiness.

Credits
  • producer
    Jacques Turgeon
    Monique LeBlanc
  • participant
    Georges Wybouw
    Anita Fontaine
    Paul Fontaine
    Charles Cloutier
    Raymonde de Grandpré
    Bernard Thériault
    Francine Thériault
    Serge Maury
  • direction
    Aube Giroux
  • research
    Aube Giroux
  • script
    Aube Giroux
  • script consultant
    Monique LeBlanc
  • direction consultant
    Monique LeBlanc
  • editing consultant
    Monique LeBlanc
  • cameraman
    Denis Fortier
    Paul MacEachern
  • second camera
    Aube Giroux
  • sound recordist
    Jean-Louis Paulin
    Georges Hannan
  • boom operator
    Serge Arseneault
  • location photographer
    Julie Caissie
  • electrician
    Marcel Gallant
  • electrician assistant
    Joël Landry
  • production manager
    Carol Babin
  • assistant production manager
    Monique Malenfant
    Martin Landry
  • editor
    Marie Hamelin
  • sound design
    Chris Goguen
  • re-recording
    Chris Goguen
  • original music
    Jean-François Mallet
  • online editor
    L. Steve Dawson
  • titles
    L. Steve Dawson
  • credits
    L. Steve Dawson
  • technical support - editing
    Phyllis Lewis
  • editing studio
    Studio Acadie, ONF
  • sound studio
    Studio RévoluSon
  • subtitles
    Kathleen Fleming
  • product manager
    Mia Desroches
  • administrator
    Johanne Dubuc
  • administrative staff
    Colette Allain
    Marie-Josée Lavoie
  • technical coordinator
    Brigitte Sénéchal
    Marysol Moran
  • line producer
    Murielle Rioux-Poirier
