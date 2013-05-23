The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

The Fight for True Farming

In this documentary, crop and animal farmers in Quebec, the Canadian West, the US Northeast and France offer solutions to the social and environmental scourges of factory farming. Driven by the forces of globalization, rampant agribusiness is harming the environmemt and threatening the survival of farms. The proliferation of GMO crops is a further threat to biodiversity as well as to farmers' autonomy. In Europe as well as North America, a current of resistance bringing together farmers and consumers insists that it is possible - indeed imperative - to grow food differently.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In this documentary, crop and animal farmers in Quebec, the Canadian West, the US Northeast and France offer solutions to the social and environmental scourges of factory farming. Driven by the forces of globalization, rampant agribusiness is harming the environmemt and threatening the survival of farms. The proliferation of GMO crops is a further threat to biodiversity as well as to farmers' autonomy. In Europe as well as North America, a current of resistance bringing together farmers and consumers insists that it is possible - indeed imperative - to grow food differently.

Agriculture Economics Food and Food Industries Environment and Conservation Foreign Countries All subjects
  • research
    Eve Lamont
  • direction
    Eve Lamont
  • photography
    Eve Lamont
  • picture editing
    Louise Dugal
  • additional photography
    Serge Giguère
    George Hupka
    Martin Leclerc
    François Vincelette
  • sound
    Eve Lamont
    Jean-François Paradis
    Pierre Bertrand
    Simon Brien
    Diane Carrière
    Marie-France Delagrave
    Édouard Faribault
    Daniel Ferland
    François Guérin
    Tom Hale
    Christine Lebel
    Éric Roy
  • sound editing
    Christian Marcotte
  • original music
    Michel F. Côté
    Urbain Desbois
  • musician
    Michel F. Côté
    Urbain Desbois
  • recording
    Robert Langlois
  • mixing
    Robert Langlois
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • additional research
    Sarah Martinez
    Martha Stiegman
  • narration author
    Eve Lamont
  • consultant
    François Parenteau
  • narrator
    Mélanie Pilon
  • voice director
    Jacques Plante
  • narration recording
    Henry, Jr Godding
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • computer graphics
    Louise Overy
  • titles
    Louise Overy
  • on-line titles
    Denis Gathelier
  • translation
    Kathleen Fleming
  • subtitles
    Kathleen Fleming
  • technical support - off-line editing
    Théo Van Brabant
  • off-line editing assistant
    Catherine Henri
  • technical support - sound editing
    Phyllis Lewis
  • marketing officer
    François Jacques
  • administration
    Manon Provencher
    Lorette Torelli
  • administrative staff
    Lysanne Fortier
    Dominique Brunet
  • post-production technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • line production
    Christiane Germain
  • producer's assistant
    Marie-France Côté
  • administration assistant
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Monique Rousselet
  • executive producer
    Colette Loumède
    Sylvie Van Brabant
  • producer
    Nicole Hubert

Education

Ages 14 to 17
School subjects
Geography - Territory: Agricultural Social Studies - Contemporary Issues Social Studies - Economics Social Studies - Environmental Challenges Technology Education - Environment and Technology Technology Education - Science and Technology Technology Education - Society and Technology

More educational content

Explore