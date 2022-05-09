Tomson Highway: kipimâtisinaw tapâhpeyahk

Tomson Highway: kipimâtisinaw tapâhpeyahk

| 5 min

An intimate glimpse into the life of Cree author, musician, playwright, and storyteller Tomson Highway, who is the 2022 recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement. Through his warmth and Cree humour Tomson invites us into his home in Gatineau, Quebec, where he shares stories about his parents, reasons for living, and the power of music as a language in and of itself.

Credits
  • recipient
    Tomson Highway
  • writer
    Barry Bilinsky
  • director
    Barry Bilinsky
  • cree interviewer
    Darlene Auger
  • director of photography
    Claire Sanford
  • sound recordist
    Lynne Trépanier
  • original music
    Tomson Highway
  • editing
    Sarah Taylor
  • assistant editor
    Janet Savill
  • sound editing
    Dmitri Bandet
  • Cree to English translation
    Darlene Auger
  • Cree to English subtitling
    Darlene Auger
  • French translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • production supervisor
    Esther Viragh
    April Dunsmore
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
    Lyne Lapointe
    Albert Kurian
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • mix
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • titles
    Alain Ostiguy
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • administrator
    Bree Beach
  • senior production coordinator
    April Dunsmore
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • associate producer
    Devon Supeene
  • producer
    Chehala Rose Leonard
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
