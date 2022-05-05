Fernand Dansereau: In a Lifetime

Fernand Dansereau: In a Lifetime

| 5 min

Fernand Dansereau is one of Quebec’s most prolific filmmakers, having produced, directed and written more than sixty documentaries, fiction films and television serial dramas. Over the course of his career, he has helped forge new filmmaking practices such as cinéma de relation and direct cinema. This short film traces a long journey, during which Dansereau has constantly travelled the pathways of creativity, with kindness as his guide, giving voice to people seeking to define the essence of a nation. In the process, it affords the viewer a glimpse into the filmmaker’s own soul.

Credits
  • recipient
    Fernand Dansereau
  • writer
    Danic Champoux
  • direction
    Sylvie Lapointe
  • editing
    Vincent Guignard
  • location sound
    Sylvain Vary
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • colourization
    Serge Verreault
  • sound design
    Sandy Pinteus
  • foley
    Alexis Farand
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • filming of original images
    Sylvie Lapointe
  • original music
    Francine Beaudry
  • piano
    Francine Beaudry
  • program coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Alexandra Levert
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
    Daniel Claveau
    Jean-François Laprise
    Mira Mailhot
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
