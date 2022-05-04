Linda Rabin: Everything Is Moving

For Linda Rabin, all is movement. That has been the guiding principle for this pioneer of modern dance in Quebec, who has been a dancer, teacher, choreographer, somatic educator and the cofounder with Candace Loubert of l’École de danse contemporaine de Montréal in 1981. In Linda’s view, dancers’ gestures are not merely technically well executed movements, but expressions of life itself. Spirituality, openness to the world and the fluidity of bodies are here conveyed with subtlety.