Linda Rabin: Everything Is Moving

| 4 min

For Linda Rabin, all is movement. That has been the guiding principle for this pioneer of modern dance in Quebec, who has been a dancer, teacher, choreographer, somatic educator and the cofounder with Candace Loubert of l’École de danse contemporaine de Montréal in 1981. In Linda’s view, dancers’ gestures are not merely technically well executed movements, but expressions of life itself. Spirituality, openness to the world and the fluidity of bodies are here conveyed with subtlety.

Credits
  • recipient
    Linda Rabin
  • writer
    Christine Chevarie-Lessard
  • director
    Christine Chevarie-Lessard
  • dancer
    Élise Bergeron
    Carol Prieur
    James Viveiros
    David Rose
  • director of photography
    Michael Wees
  • sound recordist
    Richard Lavoie
  • production director
    Geneviève Thibert
  • set lighting
    Peter Krieger
  • production assistant
    Léa Pennel
    Siham Medjahed
  • editing
    Marlene Millar
  • sound design
    Thierry Gauthier
  • music
    Thierry Gauthier
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • technical team
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • translation
    PMT
  • subtitling
    PMT
  • program coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
    Esther Viragh
    Luc Binette
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël
