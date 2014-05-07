The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content
My List
Your request could not be processed.
This film is already in your list

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset
New release
Coming 
None

Louise Lecavalier: Body Speech

2014 7 min
Leaving soon

This short film profiles contemporary dancer Louise Lecavalier as she performs in her studio. With searching steps, she crosses a space defined by her past. Her movements are framed by the aura of her acclaimed performances, each one a testament to a facet of her immense talent. The language of her body expresses the journey of a fiercely independent artist who is always moving forward and who has remained in perpetual motion for 30 years. This film was produced by the NFB in co-operation with the National Arts Centre and the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Foundation on the occasion …

We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Louise Lecavalier: Body Speech

Suggestions

Details

This short film profiles contemporary dancer Louise Lecavalier as she performs in her studio. With searching steps, she crosses a space defined by her past. Her movements are framed by the aura of her acclaimed performances, each one a testament to a facet of her immense talent. The language of her body expresses the journey of a fiercely independent artist who is always moving forward and who has remained in perpetual motion for 30 years.

This film was produced by the NFB in co-operation with the National Arts Centre and the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Foundation on the occasion of the 2014 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.
Dance Women - Portraits All subjects
  • recipient
    Louise Lecavalier
  • choreography
    Louise Lecavalier
  • performer
    Louise Lecavalier
  • writer
    Philippe Baylaucq
  • director
    Philippe Baylaucq
  • producer
    René Chénier
  • director of photography
    Sébastien Gros
  • 2D editing
    Alain Baril
  • 3D stereography
    Alain Baril
  • sound recordist
    Olivier Léger
  • production manager
    Virginie Léger
  • 1st assistant camera
    Mathieu Félix Drouin
  • key grip
    Rémi Giroux
  • gaffer
    Christian Mouzard
  • lighting technician
    Marina Klimoff
  • senior electronic technologist
    Benoit Forté
  • makeup artist
    Angelo Barsetti
  • rehearsal director
    France Bruyère
  • artistic assistant
    France Bruyère
  • production assistant
    Steve Carbonneau
    Agnès Falquet
    Tim Miron
    Will Prosper
  • still photographer
    Jean-Marie Comeau
  • infographics
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • translation
    Vision Globale
  • subtitling
    Vision Globale
  • colourist
    Nicolas Fournier
    Colin Beaudry-Sylvain
  • sound editing
    Benoît Dame
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • music
    Normand-Pierre Bilodeau
  • rights clearances
    Nancy Marcotte
  • supervising project manager
    Rachel Punwassie
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • production coordinator
    Hélène Regimbal
  • administrative assistant
    Larissa Christoforo
  • technical coordinator
    Mira Mailhot
  • associate producer
    Mélanie Lasnier

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 13 to 18
School subjects
Arts Education - Dance Health/Personal Development - Fitness/Physical Activities Health/Personal Development - Human Growth and Development

Explore