John Kim Bell: Born to “Indspire”

| 4 min

In this unconventional portrait of John Kim Bell, he reflects on his formative years, which brought him to Broadway and influenced him to become the first Indigenous person in North America to lead a classical orchestra. After spending a lifetime amplifying the voices of Indigenous Peoples through the arts, he elaborates on his trailblazing work, including founding the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation, known today as Indspire.

Credits
  • recipient
    John Kim Bell
  • writer
    Roxann Whitebean
  • director
    Roxann Whitebean
  • interviewer
    Roxann Whitebean
  • participant
    Lena Recollet
    Stephanie Pangowish
    Kelsey Melanson
    Nightstar
  • dancer
    Kean Buffalo
  • musician
    Shane Kelsey
  • director of photography
    Jon Elliot
  • sound recordist
    Jacob Rogers
  • first assistant camera
    Jordan Wanakamik
  • art designer
    Paola Ridolfi
  • wardrobe
    Ange Loft
  • makeup artist
    Nightstar
  • hair artist
    Nightstar
  • production assistant
    Jordan Wanakamik
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
  • data wrangling
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
  • editing
    Rebecca Lessard
  • sound editing
    Travis Mercredi
  • sound design
    Travis Mercredi
  • music composition
    George Guerrette
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • transcripts
    Leanne Oakes
  • translation
    Claude Dionne
  • subtitling
    Claude Dionne
  • program coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Christopher MacIntosh
    Daniel Lord
    Julien Archambault
  • senior production coordinator
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
  • production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • producer
    Amanda Roy
  • executive producer
    Cecil Rohan Fernando
Music
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis)
All subjects
