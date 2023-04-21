The Unboxing of Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

| 4 min

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee shares his love of family, acting and toys in this special episode of his Funboxing Sundays YouTube show. Okay, see you!

The Unboxing of Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kathleen Jayme, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Credits
  • recipient
    Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
  • writer
    Kathleen S. Jayme
  • director
    Kathleen Jayme
  • producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • director of photography
    Mike Dinsmore
  • editing
    Jessica Dymond
  • production designer
    Ryan MacInnes
  • sound recordist
    Adam White
  • 1st assistant camera
    Liam Johnson
  • production coordinator
    Nathan Conchie
    Lee Clapp
  • production assistant
    Blu Galvez
  • visual effects
    Sterling Larose
  • sound design
    Matt Drake
  • re-recording mixer
    Matt Drake
  • colourist
    David Tomiak
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
  • translation
    Zoé Major
  • subtitling
    Zoé Major
  • program coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • marketing manager
    Kay Rondonneau
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • studio administrator
    Carla Jones
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
