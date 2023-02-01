The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
The Question of Television Violence

The Question of Television Violence

| 56 min

A film report of the hearings of the United States Senate Subcommittee on Communications investigating the effects of television violence. An NFB crew recorded the four days of intensive debate in Washington, where representations were made by the three major networks, the Surgeon General of the United States, independent scientists, and representatives of concerned parent groups. The hearings established that there is a correlation between violence on the screen and violence in real life.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Credits
  • director
    Graeme Ferguson
  • producer
    Colin Low
  • executive producer
    Len Chatwin
  • script
    Patrick Watson
  • narrator
    Patrick Watson
  • photography
    Don Virgo
  • sound
    Bill Fowler
  • editing
    Malca Gillson
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux

Related Films

See also
Social Issues
Media and Communication
Foreign Countries
All subjects
The Question of Television Violence
Also available
DVD

Embed this code on your site

The Question of Television Violence, Graeme Ferguson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset

Explore