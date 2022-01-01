Pitchmen

Pitchmen

| 52 min

If you've ever bought a wonder wallet, a food slicer, a canapé maker, a patty stacker, a miracle brush or a super knife, you may know that the CNE, the Calgary Stampede, and virtually every home show, car show, craft show, fall fair and ploughing match in Canada has at least one thing in common. At hallway intersections and bleacher exits work the second cousins of the carnival barker, the crowd pleasers and teasers, jugglers of people, product and pitch: the point-of-sales professionals known as pitchmen. This documentary looks at the psychology of the impulse sale and provides a view of the world of commerce, salesmanship and advertising at the grass-roots level.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Barry Greenwald
  • producer
    John Kramer
  • executive producer
    John Spotton
  • script
    Steve Lucas
  • cinematography
    Mark Irwin
  • sound
    Tom Mather
    Ian Hendry
    Andy McBrearty
  • editing
    Niv Fichman
    Barry Greenwald
  • sound editing
    Robin Leigh
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Charles Telling
 See also
Advertising and Consumerism
Advertising and Consumerism
All subjects

Related Films

More great films