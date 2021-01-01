The Rise and Fall of English Montreal

The Rise and Fall of English Montreal

| 50 min

In the past 20 years, some 300,000 English-speaking people have left Montréal, convinced they had no future in a Québec that had become increasingly French, increasingly nationalistic. In this video we meet some of the people who are moving away and recall the days, in the last century, when there were more English-speaking people than French in Montréal. The video poses a controversial question: Will the city, with its youth leaving in great numbers, become a community of the elderly, unable to renew itself?

Credits
  • director
    William Weintraub
  • script
    William Weintraub
  • producer
    William Brind
  • executive producer
    Dennis Murphy
  • photography
    Barry Perles
  • animation camera
    Lynda Pelley
    Jacques Avoine
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Jeremiah Hayes
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • animation
    Meilan Lam
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • narrator
    Vlasta Vrana
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn
