Comfort and Indifference

| 1 h 48 min

English sub-titled version of a film showing facts and opinions that lead to the Québec referendum on independence in 1980, with the participation of a historical character: Machiavelli.

Credits
  • director
    Denys Arcand
  • producer
    Roger Frappier
    Jean Dansereau
  • cinematography
    Alain Dostie
  • sound
    Serge Beauchemin
  • editing
    Pierre Bernier
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • cast
    Jean-Pierre Ronfard

Education

Ages 13 to 16

History and Citizenship Education - Quebec Society Since 1980

A searing critique of the 1980 referendum, this film can be screened during history classes to provide a unique point of view on this crucial event in the history of Canada and Quebec. What are the underlying causes that led to the referendum being held? Lucien Bouchard's 2010 comments on the subject can also be referred to.

Comfort and Indifference
