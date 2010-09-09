Comfort and Indifference

English sub-titled version of a film showing facts and opinions that lead to the Québec referendum on independence in 1980, with the participation of a historical character: Machiavelli.
Ages 13 to 16
History and Citizenship Education - Quebec Society Since 1980
A searing critique of the 1980 referendum, this film can be screened during history classes to provide a unique point of view on this crucial event in the history of Canada and Quebec. What are the underlying causes that led to the referendum being held? Lucien Bouchard's 2010 comments on the subject can also be referred to.