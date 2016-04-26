The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Remembering Tom

Tom was 18 when he killed himself, leaving his family to deal with the anguish of his death. Remembering Tom explores the tragic aftermath of a young man's suicide and the painful impact on his family. We meet Tom's mother, father, sister and brother two years after his death. They convey how they have learned to live with, not "get over," Tom's suicide. Rachel, 17, describes how the event changed her life and how she coped with "the greatest pain anyone can imagine." She recounts overcoming her own suicidal thoughts in the months after her brother died. This documentary underscores …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Tom was 18 when he killed himself, leaving his family to deal with the anguish of his death. Remembering Tom explores the tragic aftermath of a young man's suicide and the painful impact on his family. We meet Tom's mother, father, sister and brother two years after his death. They convey how they have learned to live with, not "get over," Tom's suicide. Rachel, 17, describes how the event changed her life and how she coped with "the greatest pain anyone can imagine." She recounts overcoming her own suicidal thoughts in the months after her brother died. This documentary underscores a family's grief and bereavement following a suicide. Their strength and resilience provide hope that although we cannot always prevent such a tragedy, we can make choices about how to cope.

Psychology and Psychiatry Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Daryl Davis
  • producer
    Lori Kuffner
    Jennifer Torrance
  • editing
    Daryl Davis
  • camera
    Donovan Fraser
  • audio technician
    Thomas Hale
  • second unit
    David Hansen
  • original music
    Jason Forrest Plumb
  • post-production services
    Heartland Motion Pictures Inc.
  • post audio facilities
    Protrax Digital Inc.

Education

Ages 14 to 17
School subjects
Health/Personal Development - Healthy Relationships Health/Personal Development - Mental Health/Stress/Suicide
Discuss the elements of Tom’s life that may have been warnings that he was “at risk.” As a class, discuss the various impacts on the different family members as a result of Tom’s suicide. Why is it important for family members to be allowed to grieve in their own ways? Suggest coping strategies for family members after a family member’s suicide.

More educational content

Remembering Tom
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore