Just a Kid

On his 21st birthday, Royal Canadian Navy sailor, John Boe, was stationed on a Landing Craft in the middle of the historic WW2 D-Day Invasion of France in which an estimated 200,000 Allied troops died. In this documentary, John, now 92, describes the experience, and with dark humour and insight, reflects on how it impacted his life. The film features footage of John on his Landing Craft from the NFB archive and scenes of Canadian soldiers and sailors from the Imperial War Museums.
