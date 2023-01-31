The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Just a Kid

2022 18 min
Leaving soon

On his 21st birthday, Royal Canadian Navy sailor, John Boe, was stationed on a Landing Craft in the middle of the historic WW2 D-Day Invasion of France in which an estimated 200,000 Allied troops died. In this documentary, John, now 92, describes the experience, and with dark humour and insight, reflects on how it impacted his life. The film features footage of John on his Landing Craft from the NFB archive and scenes of Canadian soldiers and sailors from the Imperial War Museums.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Just a Kid

Details

On his 21st birthday, Royal Canadian Navy sailor, John Boe, was stationed on a Landing Craft in the middle of the historic WW2 D-Day Invasion of France in which an estimated 200,000 Allied troops died. In this documentary, John, now 92, describes the experience, and with dark humour and insight, reflects on how it impacted his life. The film features footage of John on his Landing Craft from the NFB archive and scenes of Canadian soldiers and sailors from the Imperial War Museums.

War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films Seniors All subjects
  • director
    Sharon McGowan
  • producer
    Sharon McGowan
    John T. Boe

Explore