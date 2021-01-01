Jack Bush

The late Canadian painter Jack Bush said he painted "from the belly." Born in Montreal in 1909, he earned his living as a commercial artist until his work gained recognition in the New York art market in 1968. In an interview he gave before his death, Bush talks about his life, his work, and the development of art in Canada over the past 25 years. Exhibitions of his work are shown, in particular a retrospective at which he and his friend Clement Greenberg, noted New York art critic, talk about his paintings.

Credits
  • director
    Murray Battle
  • producer
    Rudy Buttignol
  • executive producer
    Don Hopkins
  • camera
    Mark Irwin
  • editing
    Peter Maynard
  • sound
    Bryan Day
  • sound editing
    Margaret Van Eerdewijk
  • re-recording
    Len Abbott
  • music
    Don Thompson
