The late Canadian painter Jack Bush said he painted "from the belly." Born in Montreal in 1909, he earned his living as a commercial artist until his work gained recognition in the New York art market in 1968. In an interview he gave before his death, Bush talks about his life, his work, and the development of art in Canada over the past 25 years. Exhibitions of his work are shown, in particular a retrospective at which he and his friend Clement Greenberg, noted New York art critic, talk about his paintings.