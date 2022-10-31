Ozias Leduc... Painter of the Soul's Seasons

Ozias Leduc... Painter of the Soul's Seasons

Ozias Leduc... Painter of the Soul's Seasons
| 58 min

Also available

DVD

Ozias Leduc (1864-1955) was one of Quebec's most important visual artists. Largely self-taught, Leduc's wide-ranging painting, writing and photography have both a symbolic and spiritual dimension. This biography illuminates Leduc's life by drawing on the writings of two of his friends, writer Robert de Roquebrune (1889-1978) and painter Paul-Émile Borduas (1905-1960). Their recollections paint the portrait of an enigmatic and reserved man who summed up his vocation with the words, "The artist's sole mission is to give expression to the Beautiful. The Beautiful as free as space and time."

Embed this code on your site

Ozias Leduc... Painter of the Soul's Seasons, Michel Brault, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Michel Brault
  • script
    Ginette Loiselle
  • research
    Ginette Loiselle
  • camera
    Daniel Villeneuve
  • editor
    Daniel Arié
  • producer
    Christian Longpré
  • player
    Sylvain Rocheleau
    Louise Rinfret
    Francine Morand
    George Lavallée
    Sébastien Marchand
    Daniel Laflamme
    François Fauteux
  • narrator
    Kathleen Fee
  • voice
    J. Anthony Robinow
    Marcel Sabourin
    Alain Goulem
  • adaptation
    Marcia Couëlle
  • voice direction
    Kathleen Fee
  • executive producer
    Christian Longpré
  • associate producer
    Pierre Latour
  • production manager
    Danielle Champoux
  • assistant director
    Josée Drolet
  • art director
    Réal Beauchemin
  • costumes
    Judith Pinsonneault
  • costume assistant
    Sylvie Roy
  • assistant cameraman
    Grégoire Valcour
  • sound
    Marcel Fraser
    Alice Wright
  • location manager
    Francis Choquette
  • stills photographer
    Marc Jolin
  • electrician
    Marcel Breton
  • grip
    Marcel Breton
  • assistant electrician
    Réjean Bourbonnais
  • assistant grip
    Réjean Bourbonnais
  • hairstylist
    Robert Vienneau
  • casting
    Catherine Didelot
  • painting and drawing reproductions
    Jean Gladu
  • carpentry crew
    Gilles Boucher
    Jean-Serge Champagne
    Pierre Gadoua
    Benoit Lacasse
  • painter
    Paul Lacerte
    Érik Vasseur
  • archival research
    Ginette Loiselle
  • sound assistant
    Julie Marcotte
    Christian Rivest
    Louis Dupire
  • voice recording
    Stéphane Labonté
  • music recording
    Jean-Michel Rouard
    Louis Mercier
  • mix
    Daniel A. Vermette
  • digital post production
    Télépoint inc.
    Audio-Télépoint
  • post-production coordinator
    Nathalie Lanthier
    Richard Brault
  • titles
    Julie Monette
  • credits
    Julie Monette
  • accountant
    Danielle Michelin
    Annie Gagnon
  • music - interpretation
    Lorraine Prieur
    Denis Brott
    Johanne Pothier
    Jean Le Buis
 See also
Visual Arts
All subjects
Arts
All channels
  • Unlimited access to
    your rentals for 48 hours.
  • Have a question or need help?
    Click here to contact us!

Related Films

More great films

Explore

The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more