If at First

1969 22 min
Coming soon

In learning a language such as French or English it is certainly a matter of trying again and then again. This film, made with the cooperation of teachers and students, takes a sympathetic look at the application and perseverance required in mastering all the idiosyncracies of a foreign language. It shows the methods of a language laboratory and, most important, the value of venturing into situations where expression in the language being learned must be attempted.

If at First

Details

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
Literature and Language - Canada
Education
All subjects
  • director
    Gilles Gascon
  • producer
    Joseph Koenig
  • photography
    Claude Larue
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Pierre Bernier

Explore