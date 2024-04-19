The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

In Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying, Edith Almadi's imagination transcends grief, revealing a vibrant world of art where love endures.

Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying

Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying is a short meditation on love, grief, and imagination. The hand-drawn animated documentary was created through a collaboration between mother, elder and narrator Edith Almadi and filmmakers Natalie Baird and Toby Gillies. This poetic piece celebrates life and the transformative ability of art to elevate and transcend us. Through vivid drawings and Edith’s simple yet magical words, the film explores our enduring bond with loved ones who have passed. In honouring her son’s life within the cosmos, Edith’s artworks embody colours, shapes and metaphors that remind us of the timeless power of love, gravity, and grace until our final breaths.
Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Seniors Visual Arts All subjects
  • director
    Natalie Baird
    Toby Gillies
  • featuring
    Edith Almadi
  • producer
    Alicia Smith
  • line producer
    Laetitia Seguin
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
  • editor
    Natalie Baird
    Toby Gillies
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • camera operator
    Natalie Baird
    Toby Gillies
  • sound design
    Andy Rudolph
    Kelsey Braun
  • music
    Gilad Carroll
    Andy Rudolph
    Sam Sarty
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley assistant
    Carmelita Glowacki
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • technical director
    Éloi Champagne
    Vincent McCurley
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
    Luc Binette
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • credit design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • translation
    Esther Viragh
    François Godin
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • production supervisor
    April Dunsmore
    Esther Viragh
  • senior production coordinator
    Janet Kwan
    April Dunsmore
  • production coordinator
    Jessica Smith
    Everett Sokol
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • marketing manager
    Carly Kastner
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock

