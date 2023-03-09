The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Boat People

&
2023 9 min
As a child in Vietnam, Thao’s mother often rescued ants from bowls of sugar water. Years later they would return the favour. Boat People is an animated documentary that uses a striking metaphor to trace one family’s flight across the turbulent waters of history.

War, Conflict and Peace
Families
Animals
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
Developing Countries
Children and Youth
Seniors
  • director
    Kjell Boersma
    Thao Lam
  • writer
    Thao Lam
    Kjell Boersma
  • producer
    Justine Pimlott
    Jelena Popovic
  • executive producer
    Anita Lee
  • narration
    Thao Lam
  • design
    Thao Lam
  • layouts
    Thao Lam
  • storyboard artist
    Cornelia
    Miranda Quesnel
  • editor
    Jordan Kawai
    Kjell Boersma
  • animator
    Miranda Quesnel
    Simon Cottee
    Adam Brown
    Kjell Boersma
  • animation supervisor
    Kjell Boersma
  • compositor
    Kjell Boersma
  • animation consultant
    Lillian Chan
  • animation assistant
    Samantha Lucy Haslam
  • layout assistant
    Samantha Lucy Haslam
  • music
    respectfulchild
  • sound design
    Olivier Calvert
    Pierre Yves Drapeau
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • production manager
    Howie Shia
  • senior production coordinator
    Melissa Paduada
  • technical director
    Martin Sulzer
  • consulting technical director
    Éloi Champagne
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • studio administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • studio coordinator
    Carly Kastner
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
    Shaghayegh Haghdoust Yazdi
    Luc Binette
  • technical assistant
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • technical support
    Stéphane Simard
    Sébastien Dion
  • marketing manager
    Andrea Elalouf
    Jessica Gedge
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
    Nadine Viau
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard

Education

