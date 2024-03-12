The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Malartic

2024 1 h 28 min
Chronicling the broken promises of a gold-mining megaproject, Malartic takes a deep dive into the corridors of power, addressing the fundamental issue of land management.

Ten years after an enormous open-pit gold mine began operations in Malartic, the hoped-for economic miracle is nothing more than a mirage. Filmmaker Nicolas Paquet explores the glaring contrast between the town’s decline and the wealth of the mining company, along with the mechanisms of an opaque decision-making system in which ordinary people have little say. Part anthropological study, part investigation into the corridors of power, Malartic addresses the fundamental issue of sustainable and fair land management.
Industry and Commerce Mining All subjects
  • participation
    Réjean Gariépy
    Ginette Trudel
    Geneviève Gariépy
    Geneviève Brisson
    Robert Wares
    Anne-Marie Voisard
    Annabelle Blais
    Anne-Julie Asselin
    Carole St-Jarre
    Nicole Dumas
    Délisca Ritchie Roussy
  • writer
    Nicolas Paquet
  • director
    Nicolas Paquet
  • assistant to the director
    Karine Lamontagne
  • story consultant
    Hugo Latulippe
  • consultant to the director
    Carlos Ferrand
  • research
    Nancy Marcotte
    Nicolas Paquet
  • cinematography
    François Pesant
    Benoit Ouellet
    Geoffroy Beauchemin
  • location sound
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
    Richard Saindon
    Guillaume Lévesque
  • additional images
    Nicolas Paquet
    Nagadam films
  • drone
    Morphilm Productions
  • editing
    Natacha Dufaux
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • graphic design
    Ping Pong Ping
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • original music
    Richard Desjardins
  • musician
    Richard Desjardins
    Jacques Tessier
  • recording technician
    Yves Mercier
  • production coordinator
    Karine Lamontagne
    Nicolas Paquet
    Lucia Corak
    Alexandra Levert
  • production accountant
    Nicolas Paquet
    René Turcotte
  • insurance
    Globalex
  • legal advisor
    Lussier et Khouzam
  • media relations
    Marie-Claude Lamoureux
  • marketing manager
    Karine Sévigny
    Nathalie Guérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Julie Fortin
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • technical coordinator
    Julien Archambault
    Esther Viragh
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • producer
    Nicolas Paquet
    Nathalie Cloutier

