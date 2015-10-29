The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Don Messer: His Land and His Music

| 1 h 9 min

Don Messer: His Land and His Music celebrates the king of Maritime fiddling. It's 1969, and Messer's band is on a poignant, cross-Canada farewell tour. Poignant, because CBC-TV has just announced the cancellation of the long-running Don Messer's Jubilee. But if Messer's upset, he isn't showing it. Instead, he's in top form, packing them in from Halifax to Whitehorse: one curling rink, hockey arena and small-town theatre after another. More than a musician, Don Messer was a genuine folk icon, idolized by millions of fans who felt as though they knew him personally. Although he died in 1973, Messer has remained a vital presence in Canadian music. Fiddlers continue to be inspired by his old-time style. Don Messer: His Land and His Music marries cinematic innovation with irresistible, toe-tapping music - taking us on the road, into the studio and backstage with a one-of-a-kind, fun-loving band.

Credits
  • director
    Martin Defalco
  • producer
    Martin Defalco
  • writer
    Martin Defalco
  • executive producer
    George Pearson
  • photography
    Tony Ianzelo
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
  • editing
    Martin Defalco
    Lucien Marleau
    George Pearson
  • sound editing
    Lucien Marleau
  • re-recording
    George Croll
    Ted Haley

