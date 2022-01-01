Crossroads--Three Jazz Pianists

Shot in 1987 at the Montréal International Jazz Festival, this documentary film presents musical performances and conversations between three jazz pianists with remarkably different styles--Soviet Leonid Chizhik, Black Montrealer Oliver Jones, and French-Canadian Jean Beaudet. It introduces viewers to the diversity of interpretation within today's jazz world, explores the roots of modern jazz and the specific formative influences on the musicians profiled, and reaches for a definition of twentieth-century jazz.

Credits
  • director
    Martin Duckworth
  • editing
    Martin Duckworth
  • producer
    Éric Michel
  • camera
    Serge Giguère
  • sound
    Claude Beauchemin
  • sound editing
    Alain Sauvé
    Suzanne Bouilly
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • narrator
    Frederick Ward
