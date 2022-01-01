Musicanada

Maintenance Operation
With no commentary other than the music and words of the performers themselves, this fast-moving film presents the grandest Canadian concert of them all. Here, the performers include both the great and the unknown from across the country, the musical styles span the centuries, and the artists are involved in all stages of musicianship: learning, teaching, conducting, recording, performing. Among the film's many stars are Edith Butler, Beau Dommage, Maureen Forrester, Glenn Gould, Paul Horn, the Huggett Family, and Gilles Vigneault.

Credits
  • director
    Malca Gillson
    Tony Ianzelo
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • camera
    Tony Ianzelo
    Douglas Kiefer
    Robert Humble
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Jean-Guy Normandin
  • editing
    Malca Gillson
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
